Poway to Consider Letting Some Closed Businesses to Offer Services at City Parks

Some Poway businesses recently shut down once again due to public health orders could offer their services in the city’s public parks if the city council votes in favor of the mayor’s proposal.

Mayor Steve Vaus’ proposal, dubbed the Sharing Outdoor Space (SOS) Initiative, would relax restrictions in the city’s 20 parks to allow fitness-oriented businesses and places of worship to hold their services outside. Under current rules, parks cannot be used for commercial services.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all indoor operation of fitness centers, personal care services, places of worship and more to shut down in counties on the state’s monitoring list – which included San Diego County. As a result, many local businesses were forced to shut down again after reopening briefly.

Vaus’ proposal would allow some businesses to practice their activities in parks at now cost until indoor operations are allowed once again. He said it’s important to help local business owners because they are essential to the community.

“They’re like family to us,” he told NBC 7. “We want to make sure we give them opportunity, every opportunity to flourish if possible.”

Under the SOS initiative, COVID-19 safety guidelines like social distancing and wearing face masks would be mandated for participating businesses.

Just last week, Poway leaders voted to buy and lend picnic tables to local restaurants so they could expand their outdoor dining services for the next three weeks. Once the picnic tables are no longer needed at the restaurants, they will be moved to city parks.

The Poway City Council will vote on the SOS Initiative on Wednesday during their meeting.