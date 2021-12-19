Poway Teens Host Holiday Toy Giveaways for Kids in Need

A group of Poway teens from Westview High School are giving back during the holidays. The teens part of the group Toys2Care hosted a toy drive for children in need.

The organizer, Jessica Ong, 16, said she and her mom decided to do the giveaway in City Heights after learning about the poverty rate impacting the neighborhood.



“What I learned is that whatever the financial means of a community is, I don't think that has any effect on how tight-knit it is,” said Ong. “That community was so strong and they knew each other so well that when one person found out about it, it just spread and there was a line that formed.”

The group hosted their giveaway on Saturday along Orange Avenue where dozens of families joined in order for their kids to be able to take home toys. The group previously hosted another toy drive earlier this month.

Ong and her team collected over 1,000 recycled toys, efforts Ong said it is important to her from a sustainability point.

“There's nothing like a kid receiving toys, it kind of brings you back to feeling those same emotions, you know, like waking up on Christmas morning and having that and for a lot of those kids, that isn't possible,” said Ong.

Ong said Toys2Care plans to host another toy giveaway in the new year.