Poway teenager to march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A Poway teenager and her clarinet will represent her high school and San Diego County in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City next week.

Sixteen-year-old Sofia Rosati was one of the musicians selected from around the country to march and play with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

“I was just kind of shooting my shot — and then to get that email was kind of like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ ” Rosati recalled about the selection process. “I'm feeling pretty good.”

The Poway High School junior started playing the clarinet six year ago.

“I think I just thought it was easy at the time, in fifth-grade,” Rosati sheepishly admitted.

Instead, Rosati worked hard at her craft and now plays for her school’s marching band, the wind ensemble, and also plays the alto saxophone in the jazz band.

“The first year at Poway, it was really, like, nerve-wracking, but after doing it a couple of times, I was kind of just like, ‘Oh, let's just go out and do it,' " Rosati said.

Rosati did it in Poway and she’ll do it in New York City … again.

This year will be the second time Rosati represents San Diego County in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the Thanksgiving Day Parade. She also marched last year.

“I was kind of in shock, because I never thought I'd be doing it," Rosati told NBC 7. "And just seeing all the people on the side of the street was actually — it was crazy."

The teenager said she’d like to continue her music career in college, and dreams of playing in the pit at Broadway musicals.