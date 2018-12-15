CHP patrol car on the scene of a fatal incident on SR-78

A Poway teen was killed in a car crash Thursday on her way home from finishing her first quarter of college, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Kim Huynh, 18, died just north of the Murrieta Hot Springs Road overpass on Interstate 215, CHP said.

A friend of Huynh’s mother created a GoFundMe page to help cover memorial costs and any expenses for the family in the meantime.

The page said Kim worked diligently at the University of California, Riverside. She had just finished her first quarter of classes and was on her way home for the holidays.

Kim’s sister, April, was in the car with her at the time of the crash, according to the GoFundMe page.

The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m., and Huynh died 15 minutes later, officials said.

The accident occurred roughly halfway through the 80-mile trip from UCR to Poway.