Poway Street Renamed After Synagogue Shooting Victim

A street in Poway is now named "Lori Lynn Lane" after the woman who was killed in a shooting at a Poway Synagogue earlier this year.

City officials unveiled the special sign at a renaming ceremony on Friday.

The short street in northern Poway near Kaye’s home was previously named Eva Drive.

60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye was killed in April, when a 19-year-old man walked into the Chabad of Poway and started shooting, according to prosecutors. Witnesses say Lori put herself in the line of fire to protect the synagogue's rabbi.

The Poway City Council voted to have it changed in early November after residents sent a petition for a renaming. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus called it "the easiest vote we will ever take..."

The attack, on the Jewish holiday Passover, killed Gilbert-Kaye and wounded three others, including an 8-year-old girl and the synagogue's rabbi, who lost a finger.

The suspect, now 20-year-old John T. Earnest is awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Lori Lynn Lane sits in the Green Valley neighborhood off Stone Canyon Road, a little over 1 mile from the synagogue.