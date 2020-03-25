coronavirus

Poway Restaurants Struggle Again Just Months After Boil-Water Order

Coronavirus is the latest hurdle for Poway restaurants to overcome

By Joe Little

A man stands outside of a business with a microphone stand on the right.
Joe Little, NBC 7

Chad Clattenborg stands outside his In the Mix Yogurt just four months after a boil-water order crippled all the restaurants in Poway.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Poway must be face-palming itself.

The Coronavirus has decimated restaurants across the country.  However, restaurants in Poway are still licking their wounds after a state-mandated boil-water order late last year effectively closed them down for a week.

“I’m not sure that they’ve recovered completely from that and now we’re in this situation,” said Ed Franklin, Executive Director of the Poway Chamber of Commerce.

Local

San Diego County Mar 23

Latest Coronavirus Impacts and More: County Reports 2nd Death, 2 Infant Cases

coronavirus 53 mins ago

A Neighbor Assistance Program Hopes to Help Those at High-Risk for COVID-19

“They’re doing what they can to survive,” he said about restaurant owners. “They’re being creative, and I think that’s what Chamber members need to do.”

“We’re just trying to stay optimistic. Again, we’re just happy that we’re open,” said Chad Clattenborg. His “In the Mix Yogurt” spent hundreds on a special permit to remain open in December.

“We just took it as a loss. We did as much as we could,” he said.

Now Clattenborg is banking on carry-out business to keep the family-owner yogurt shop afloat.

“Feel free to come by, pick up an order, and take it home,” he said.

A one-two combo for restaurants in the City of Poway.First: A week-long boil-water order in December.Now: The...

Posted by Joe Little MMJ on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

One block away, Alejandra Barajas is grateful for her faithful customers at El Ranchito Taco Shop.

“Of course, they come in, they’re like, ‘We’re here to support you,” she said.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has left her uncertain.

“We’re putting everything on credit cards just because we don’t know everything.  It’s a new day and we don’t know how much we’re selling a day,” said Barajas.

The boil-water order lasted about a week in December when stormwater overflowed into the city’s drinking water system.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessCity of Poway
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Coronavirus Pandemic Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us