Poway passes homeless encampment ban, echoes San Diego's new ordinance

The City of Poway made a similar move as San Diego on Tuesday, voting to approve a ban on homeless encampments.

With little fanfare and even fewer speakers for or against it, Poway‘s encampment ban will soon be among city ordinances. It is similar to the ordinance San Diego passed and will go into effect next month.

The ordinance prevents camping in public areas as long as there is shelter bed space. Violators will be offered shelter and social services but if they refuse, their belongings will be confiscated. Sitting or sleeping on public sidewalks in a way that obstructs pedestrians or vehicular traffic would also be prohibited.

"It’s sad and depressing because at least in San Diego, there are resources for people,“ homeless advocate Maria Hernandez said.

Hernandez is opposed to the new measure and was one of two speakers at the meeting for the second reading of the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. Poway resident Yuri Bohlen was the other person.

“If you have gone to downtown in recent weeks, it’s like a horror movie,” Bohlen said.

Whether they are on opposite sides of this issue, they both seem to want similar fixes for the homeless in Poway.

“If we start with the core root of treatment for drug and mental health issues, things will get better," Bohlen said.

“Homeless is couch surfing people, teenagers, people coming in and out of the foster system. We need programs here in Poway," Hernandez said.

The last homeless census indicated 23 people live on the streets of Poway. The city, however, said it’s more like five or six. No matter the exact count, residents and some local leaders expect a migration from downtown San Diego since the city created its own encampment ban.

Last April, councilman Brian Pepin, who proposed the ban, fielded complaints about a homeless encampment children had to walk past on their way to Meadowbrook Middle School.

“There has always been an emphasis on getting someone a bed for a night that doesn’t solve the core root of the problem,” Bohlen said.

Under the ordinance, people in violation of the ban will have 24 hours to pack their belongings and find shelter space. Poway says it will provide them with transportation when necessary.

Poway, like other North County communities, doesn’t have its own shelter, but it contracts with the North County Bridge to Housing Shelter Network.

The encampment ban goes into effect in a little over a month.