Poway Fun Bowl No More: Site Purchased For Mixed-Use Development

A bowling alley in Poway -- a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic -- has been purchased to create a mixed-use development that will feature luxury apartments and commercial space, it was announced Tuesday.

The former Poway Fun Bowl property was part of 6.6 acres across two parcels bought by Fairfield Residential to be turned into a mix-use development, featuring 212 apartments, more than 11,300 square feet of retail and nearly 10,000 square-foot of public plazas.

The Poway Fun Bowl was a family entertainment center with 32 bowling lanes, an arcade, seven pool tables and a sports bar. It could hold up to 700 people in a normal year but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it sat empty for nearly a year.

The business had finally started to see growth before the pandemic hit, Jason Foyer, general manager of the bowling alley on Poway Road, told NBC 7 in February. But, the uncertainty of the future of businesses put the longevity of the business into question.

So, in February, he made the decision that the site would be shuttering for good.

To make way for the new mixed-use development, Fairfield Residential, under the name FRH Realty, LLC, purchased the fun bowl and the Carriage Center West shopping center for an undisclosed amount. A Big O Tires was also purchased so that the development can use some of the parking lot, but the business will remain.

The project was approved by Poway City Council earlier this year and the estimated construction time period is 18 months.