Poway considering street camping ban similar to proposed ordinance in San Diego

As the city of San Diego gets closer to passing an ordinance that would ban encampments in most public spaces, the city of Poway considering a similar policy.

The ordinance being considered, which was read for the first time Tuesday night by the Poway City Council, would prevent camping in public areas as long as there is shelter bed space. Violators would be given the opportunity for shelter and social services, but if they refuse, their belongings will be confiscated and they will be forced to move on. Sitting or sleeping on public sidewalks in a way that obstructs pedestrians or vehicular traffic would also be prohibited.

"The city of San Diego is becoming more aggressive and so we would expect it to be an increasing problem in Poway," councilmember Brian Pepin said at the meeting.

Pepin said the issue of encampments in Poway came to his attention in April when parents of students at Meadowbrook Middle School complained about an encampment taking root near the campus. They said their kids walked past it every day on their way to school.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The last homeless census indicates 23 people live in the streets of Poway. The city, however, reports it’s five or six. Whatever the real number, Pepin said he's afraid it's only the beginning.

Unlike San Diego's proposed encampment ban, there were no objections at the first reading. The ordinance is due for a second reading and a vote again at Poway’s next regularly scheduled council meeting.

The city does not have a shelter, but it does have a contract with the North County Bridge to Housing Shelter Network

to provide shelter and services to the homeless.



