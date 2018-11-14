A small gathering reopened the Poway Community Swim Center Wednesday, marked by the first tossing of the beach ball.

The soft opening at 11 a.m. heard from Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

“It’s great to finally have it back online,” Vaus said.

The remodeling project was delayed five months, missing its initial June opening date. The swim center closed in January to start work.

“Our attitude is better to have to it right than right now,” Vaus said. “And here we are on a beautiful summer day in November.”

The concrete deck was replaced, the pool was retiled, and code-required renovations were competed on the locker rooms and family changing areas, according to the Poway Community Swim Center.

The city council approved $3.8 million for the update, but the total cost spent is not available at this time.

After a few remarks from the mayor, the new splash pad was turned on for the first time and a water aerobics class jumped right in.

Pool-goers enjoy the first water aerobics class since the Poway Community Swim Center reopened.



“I think we outta have our city council meetings here,” Vaus joked.

The City of Poway is planning a larger celebration in the spring as part of the swim center’s 30th anniversary.

Wednesday’s hours were limited for the soft opening, but starting Thursday the pool will begin its normal winter hours.