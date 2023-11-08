Poway City Council bans distribution of ‘hate litter'

The Poway City Council passed an ordinance that will fine and/or imprison anyone who distributes "hate litter" with the intent to willfully injure, intimidate or harass someone.

"That's not going to fly in Poway. If you do something like that, you're going to pay" Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, the author of the ordinance, said.

The ordinance is the first of its kind in San Diego County and goes into effect immediately.

“Poway is no place for hate,” Vaus said. “That stands still today and every day.”

In June, neighborhoods across the county were targeted with antisemitic flyers.

When Kim found one of them on her car, painful memories resurfaced about the day when a shooter killed 60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye and injured three others at the Chabad of Poway in 2019.

“It's disturbing that people still feel this way, and we do not appreciate it,” Kim, who lives in the neighborhood near Chabad Poway, said. “People that feel this way need an attitude adjustment."

An individual claiming responsibility for the flyers reached out to NBC 7 and cited constitutional rights. But Dan Eaton, a legal analyst, clarified that was not true.

“The amendment does not provide a shield to those who would letter or mass distribute hate pamphlets, whether of an antisemitic nature or otherwise, with the intent to harass or intimidate a certain group of people based on their protected characteristic,” Eaton said.

Eaton says the speech element is only part of it and that the new ordinance makes it illegal for a person who goes out of their way to create something to harass someone else.

San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo of District 7 is in the process of drafting a similar ordinance for the city of San Diego.