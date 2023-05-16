Post Malone ‘Circles' Back to San Diego for 2023 Tour with Chula Vista Stop

Post Malone, Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, songwriter and lover of chicken restaurant Raising Cane's, will be finishing up the last leg of his tour in San Diego this summer.

He'll perform on Aug. 13 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista. Tickets start selling on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. PDT to the general public.

Superfans can find a variety of presale tickets and VIP packages before the general sale here.

The "Sunflower" singer announced the dates of his summer tour entitled "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" and the release date for his upcoming fifth album “Austin.” Expect to hear new music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in what he described as a "completely reimagined show."

The Grammy-nominated superstar is scheduled to release his new single, "Mourning," this Friday, the same day that tickets go on general sale.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours," the artist said in a statement.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour kicks off in Noblesville, Indiana, on July 8, and will conclude at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California, on August 19.

The full list of tour dates is below: