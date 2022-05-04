Possible Road Rage Shooting in Chula Vista Under Investigation

Police in the South Bay are investigating a shooting that might have happened after a road rage incident.

The Chula Vista Police Department said officers responded after one person was shot during what “may have occurred after a traffic altercation.” The violence was reported at about 10 a.m. on Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive, authorities said.

As a result of the investigation, eastbound traffic is closed from State Route 125. CVPD recommends drivers seek alternative routes to get to the area. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

Police said there is no threat to the general public and described the incident as “over.” The gunman fled the scene and remains outstanding, however. A detailed description of that individual was not immediately available.

The person who was shot suffered injuries that were considered non-life threatening, CVPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.