Possible Human Remains Found at Fiesta Island: SDPD

Officials were notified Thursday morning of the discovery of possible human remains on Fiesta Island, San Diego Police said.

The possible remains were found in a fire pit at around 10:30 a.m. by a man who was walking on the east end of Fiesta Island picking up trash, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

SDPD officers took pictures of the remains and sent them to to a forensic anthropologist who "Who believed they were possibly human, based on the image," Dobbs said.

SDPD Homicide Unit is on the scene. They will be conducting the investigation in conjunction with the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine if the remains are human and the circumstances leading to their discovery.

No specific time was detailed on when that information will be available.

Police warn the area will be closed to the public for at least four to six hours.

No other information was available.

