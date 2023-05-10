Possible Drug-Smuggling Tunnel Leading to US Found in Tijuana: Police

A possible drug-smuggling tunnel was found in Tijuana, Mexico that appeared to lead to the United States, Tijuana Municipal Police said Wednesday.

The tunnel was found in a Tijuana neighborhood called Libertad, east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, after an anonymous tip of a possible drug transfer. Tijuana Municipal Police said they located what appeared to be a package of crystal meth in the tunnel during a search in conjunction with Mexico's defense department.

Tijuana authorities say they located a possible drug smuggling tunnel that may lead to the U.S. (Tijuana Municipal Police)

The tunnel, which is about 100 feet down, was leading toward the U.S., police say, but investigators have not yet been inside because they are awaiting a search warrant.

According to the Mexican authorities, they have already informed their counterparts in the US and are keeping the area under surveillance of security teams while awaiting the warrant from the Attorney General's Office.