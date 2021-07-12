Possible Drive-By Shooting Under Investigation in La Presa

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and injured someone overnight in an East County neighborhood, they said.

Authorities received a call of a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the La Presa community and responded to the intersection of Crestmore Avenue and Elkelton Boulevard. There, first responders found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooter drove up to the victim and opened fire on them before taking off. The victim was taken to an area hospital and authorities have not commented on the extent of their injuries.

A detailed description of the shooter or the vehicle in the case was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.