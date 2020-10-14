San Diego police

Possible Attempted Kidnapping Reported in La Jolla

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a transient man who reportedly attempted to grab a baby from a woman in La Jolla Wednesday afternoon.

A man yelled at the woman to let go of a baby she was holding and then tried to grab the baby from the woman on Via del Norte and La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, San Diego Police officer Yovanna Garcia said. The man grabbed the woman's arm and she yelled and he took off running, SDPD said.

It is unclear if the man actually touched the baby, SDPD said. The suspect is said to be a transient and police officers are looking for the suspect.

Local

No description of the man has been released.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

