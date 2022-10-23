San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave Defeated 2-1, Portland Thorns Head to NWSL Championship Match

By The Associated Press

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Crystal Dunn came off the bench and scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Thorns a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave in the first of two semifinal matches Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.

The Thorns will face the winner of the late game between OL Reign and the Kansas City Current in the league championship game next weekend in Washington.

Dunn, who also plays for the U.S. national team, has been easing her way back after giving birth to a son five months ago. Her goal from out front came off a corner about three minutes into stoppage time.

San Diego's Sports Stories

Padres 3 hours ago

Philadelphia Phillies Head to the World Series, End San Diego Padres Season

San Diego Oct 21

Why San Diego's Rally Goose is the Perfect Symbol for the Padres — And What We Can Do to Preserve its Species

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The semifinals come amid continuing fallout over an investigation that found systemic misconduct and abuse across the league.

U.S. Soccer commissioned former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates to investigate following a series of scandals that rocked the NWSL last season.

Yates' report came out earlier this month. In it, she detailed the Thorns' handling of harassment and sexual coercion allegations leveled at former coach Paul Riley.

Riley coached Portland in 2014-15. Two former players, Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly, accused Riley of misconduct last year in a report in The Athletic. After the release of the Yates investigation, two Thorns executives were fired.

The announced crowd was 22,030 at Providence Park. Fans came out in support of the players but there have been calls for Thorns owner Merritt Paulson to sell the team.

Taylor Kornieck put the Wave up early with a header off a cross from Alex Morgan in the eighth minute. The Thorns equalized with Rocky Rodriguez's volley off a bounce in the 20th.

The Thorns have won two NWSL championships, in 2013 and 2017. The Wave are new to the 12-team league this season.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Diego Wave FCsoccerNWSLUS Womens Soccerwomens soccer
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us