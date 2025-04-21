Portion of College Avenue to close this week for overnight construction

The City of San Diego recently announced a portion of College Avenue in the Navajo and College Area communities will be temporarily closed starting Monday, April 21. The city said they will begin asphalt overlay work to help improve more than two lane miles and is expected to cost approximately $1.8 million.

The closure will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday, April 24, on College Avenue from Del Cerro Boulevard to the intersection of Canyon Crest Drive and East Campus Drive/Alvarado Road.

Beginning Monday night, April 21, construction crews will remove the damaged roadway on College Avenue from Del Cerro Boulevard to the intersection of Canyon Crest Drive and East Campus Drive/Alvarado Road and lay down new asphalt.https://t.co/AW9LFRnu3W — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) April 19, 2025

The city, along with Caltrans, will also close all eastbound and westbound on- and off-ramps between College Avenue and Interstate 8. Only one northbound lane and one southbound lane of College Avenue will remain open during the overnight working hours for ongoing traffic.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"The work is part of AC Overlay 2202 Phase 2 (SS), an effort to resurface various streets across several communities. Work includes removing damaged roadway surfaces, replacing them with fresh asphalt and restriping the lanes. It also includes upgrading curb ramps to facilitate access for people with disabilities and replacing cross gutters, curbs, and sidewalks impacted by the improvements," according to a press release from the city.

They said the project includes resurfacing to more than five lane miles and will cost $5.5 million.