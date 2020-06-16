Port Seeks Artists for Public Projects Along Chula Vista Waterfront

The Port of San Diego is looking for professional artists to create permanent works that’ll one day live on the San Diego Bay waterfront in Chula Vista.

The Port said Monday it is looking for local and national artists for its “Percent for Art Program.” Those artists will be tasked with creating engaging, permanent art for two future public parks: Sweetwater and Harbor parks, both in Chula Vista, and both part of the Port’s Chula Vista Bayfront redevelopment project.

According to the Port of San Diego, applications for both park art project are open now through 11:59 p.m. PST on July 11. Applicants can submit their qualifications here.

For the Harbor Park project, the call is open to national artists working in the U.S. The art budget is $195,000 and the Port said artists “should consider the bayfront landscape and the interactions between people who are enjoying this area.” The park will be built along the marina and beach areas near a soon-to-be-built hotel and convention center complex.

The Sweetwater Park project is a regional call open to Southern California-based artists living in San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles counties. The project’s art budget is $80,000; the Port said artists “should consider the influence of the natural landscape, local ecological features, and movement of pedestrians.” Sweetwater Park will be built in the northern part of the Chula Vista bayfront, near the National Wildlife Refuge and Sweetwater Marsh.

After the application process, the Port said artists for both projects will be chosen this fall. The artists will then start to work with Port staff and park planners to create their artworks.

The Port said this art program aims to create a “welcoming and vibrant waterfront for San Diego Bay” for locals and visitors alike.