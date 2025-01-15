Port of San Diego Board welcomes first simultaneous female Chair and Vice Chair

The Port of San Diego swore in its 2025 officers of the Board of Port Commissioners Tuesday, handing the reins over to San Diego appointee Danielle Moore.

Moore, the chair, was joined in board leadership by Vice Chair and Chula Vista appointee Ann Moore, and Michael Zucchet, secretary and another San Diego appointee. This is the first time since the port was founded in 1962 both the chair and vice chair of its board have been women.

Moore said she envisioned a sustainable, innovative year in the position.

"From electrification efforts to environmental justice, the port's work is deeply rooted in service to the community -- a mission that resonates with me as someone who has always valued the intersection of progress and people," she said. "I believe our greatest achievements are realized when we place people at the center of our efforts.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Progress isn't just about infrastructure, trade, or economic growth - - it's about how those efforts improve lives, create opportunities, and leave a lasting legacy for future generations."

Major projects she is eyeing as chair include improvements to the B Street Pier for cruise ships, a zero-emissions truck stop in National City, adding shore power for cargo vessels and opening the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center and Sweetwater Park on the Chula Vista Bayfront.

The board comprises seven commissioners, appointed by their cities' respective city councils for four-year terms.

The port, established in 1962, manages San Diego Bay and 34 miles of waterfront in its five member cities -- Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego.