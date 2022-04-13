Port of San Diego Welcomes Electric Freight Trucks as it Works Towards Zero-Emission Technology

The Port of San Diego is celebrating a big milestone in its efforts to help improve the air quality in Barrio Logan and National City.

Dole Food Company unveiled five new electric freight trucks Monday to add to its electric fleet as it works to retire its diesel-powered trucks.

With these changes, 35% of Dole’s trucks are now electric as it works on its goal to be 100% electrified in its UTS fleet by 2030.

In addition, the port also plans to transition all trucks entering and leaving the National City Marine Terminal to zero-emission technology by 2030.

All of this is aimed at improving the air quality at the port and its surrounding neighborhoods.

The trucks, ships, and other heavy-duty diesel-powered equipment spew a lot of harmful pollution into the air, which has led to some serious health problems for those who live in the area, including asthma and certain cancers.

The port says it has more big plans to make its operations greener and more efficient.

"We're also taking our most polluting piece of equipment off the terminal, which is our harbor crane, and replacing it with a brand new electric crane. Double capacity and that's a win for the environment, the maritime industry, and a win for the community," San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, Chairman Dan Malcolm said.

And next year, the country’s first all-electric tugboat is expected to launch in San Diego