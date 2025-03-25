Parking fees to increase at some lots along the San Diego Bay waterfront

The Port of San Diego is jumping on the parking fee increase bandwagon.

The agency that operates 34 miles of coastline around San Diego Bay said they will increase parking meter rates at some locations in two rounds, with the first wave kicking off on April 2 and the second on July 1. It's the first rate increase since 2017, according to the Port.

Rates will jump anywhere from $1 to $2.50 per hour at some locations.

Port officials say the changes will help boost turnover during the busy summer months, will ensure people spend less time looking for parking and will allow more people to enjoy the waterfront.

The following locations will be impacted:

Spanish Landing Park 219 meters increase from $1.00 to $2.00 on April 2 and increase to $2.50 on July 1.

Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South Increases from $1.75 to $2.50 on April 2. No planned increase in July.

Shelter Island 283 parking meters increase from $1.25 to $2.25 on April 2 and increase to $2.50 on July 1. More than 1,200 parking spaces will remain free on Shelter Island and at Shoreline Park, the Port said



The Port -- a self-funded public agency that maintains bayfront property in Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego -- said parking fees will help pay for maintenance costs of 22 public parks, restaurants and shops around the bay and fund their Harbor Police department.

Of the 9,400 parking spaces managed by the ports, about 30%, 2,900, are free, including those at Cesar Chavez Park in San Diego, Chula Vista Bayfront Park, Coronado Ferry Landing Park, Pepper Park in National City, and Shoreline Park on Shelter Island, among others, the agency said.

The Port's move to increase parking rates follows a similar push by city of San Diego leaders to raise parking fees in order to address some of a $250 million budget shortfall. The rate increase will affect about 4,500 meters in the city of San Diego.