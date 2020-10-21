Port Of San Diego Releases Master Plan Update For Public Review

The Port of San Diego released a revised draft of its Master Plan Update Tuesday and is asking for public input through Nov. 17.

The revised draft of the update reflects extensive community input since a discussion draft was released in April 2019.

Generally, the port master plan determines where port activities take place, where public access including recreational amenities and view corridors are to be located, where commercial uses such as hotels, restaurants and retail outlets may be built, and helps to protect and restore the natural environment.

The Port is updating its plan to reflect changes in the needs and priorities of Californians and the region's growth since the current plan was approved in 1981 -- nearly 40 years ago.

Specifically, the plan update "includes and addresses allowable water and land uses and activities, future development, and management of water and land within the port's jurisdiction on and around San Diego Bay by providing a mix of goals, policies and standards supported by written narratives, figures and tables."

The next step is a public board workshop before the end of the year to present feedback and to obtain direction on the revised update.

In mid-2021, the port is planning to release the draft environmental impact report for public review. It will include analysis of impacts such as traffic, climate change, air quality, noise, public services and natural resources. After completion of the environmental review process, the port will begin processing the update with the California Coastal Commission with the goal for certification in 2022 as the final step.

To review the revised draft and provide feedback, click here.