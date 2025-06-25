Maritime operations going electric at the Port of San Diego

Cruise and cargo ships that dock at marine terminals in the San Diego Bay have been using shore power for over a decade, and the modernization of equipment to promote clean air is only continuing.

There’s a chance the bananas in the kitchens of thousands of San Diegans came from the Dole ship that docks at 10th Avenue Marine Terminal for half of the week. What many might not know is that the details behind the operations to get those bananas to kitchens across the county and beyond are part of a clean air strategy.

The moment this fruit, plus pineapples and plantains, reaches the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal, their journey from the ship to the countertops is one grounded in cleaner air for San Diegans.

“So when she comes in on Sunday, she’s arriving on diesel power engines,” said Sarah Marsh, director of operations for West Coast for Dole.

From there, Marsh says the ship is plugged in under the dock through an electrical connection cable, almost like plugging in a phone to a charger, but on a much larger scale.

“Everything on this vessel is generating power by the plug here,” Marsh explained as she showed NBC 7 around the Dole ship.

The cable charges up the ship, bringing 3.5 megawatts of power to the vessel to get more than 53 million bananas from the ship to shore.

”Sustainability is a very big part of Dole and what we believe in and what can we do to make this world a better place, and that’s transitioned into looking at our own operation and the sustainability we can bring to that,” Marsh said.

Dole’s electrification initiative has been surging into the operations onshore too, with the addition of EV tractor rigs that transfer 20-ton containers off the ship.

“We were just the recipient of the EPA grant with the Port of San Diego,” Marsh said. “That will actually bring our electric UTRs up to 100% of an EV fleet, and our next goal will be to change our big pieces of machinery, the carbon handling equipment.”

Marsh says Dole is the first cargo operation on the West Coast of California to bring technology like this to shipping operations. It's technology that aligns with the Port of San Diego and its Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS), too.

”We were actually one of the first ports back in 2010 to implement shore power,” said Josefina Khalidy, the Port of San Diego’s principal of maritime business.

Since then, Khalidy says that cruise and cargo ships have been plugging in, electric cranes are transferring goods and an electric tugboat guides vessels into port.

“We sincerely believe that we can have a prosperous economic activity while also reducing emissions,” Khalidy said.

It’s a goal that Marsh says Dole echoes.

“We’re next to the community. We’re next to Petco Park. We’re next to the Hilton,” Marsh said. “It’s important for everybody to breathe clean air.”