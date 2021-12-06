Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade Marches on Later This Month

Get ready, San Diego! World-class marching bands, floats, drill teams, and a procession of enormous balloons will be returning to the streets of downtown San Diego.

The Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade, considered America's largest balloon parade, kicks off Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will start at the County Administration building, just south of Grape Street, on North Harbor Drive, then, will continue south on Harbor Drive and will end where North Harbor Drive curves around to meet Pacific Highway.

After last year's cancellation, this annual family event presented by Kaiser Permanente and sponsored by the Port of San Diego’s Tidelands Activation Program, is expected to have more than 100,000 street-side spectators, along with a national television audience.

The big balloon parade is part of the festivities surrounding the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. This year’s 43rd annual game will take place at Petco Park on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5:00 p.m.

The parade's theme is “New Beginnings” and will feature San Diego Padres pitcher, Joe Musgrove, as the Grand Marshal.

Parade viewing along the street is free and reserved grandstand seats are available for $25. Tickets can be purchased here.

Parking will be limited on parade day and the Port of San Diego strongly encourages the use of public transportation.

The San Diego Trolley has convenient stations with service to the Harbor Drive and Embarcadero areas with free and paid parking lots, which are located at the Fashion Valley, Old Town and One America Plaza stations. For schedules and routes, visit the SD MTS website.

Harbor Drive from Grape Street to Pacific Highway will also be closed on Dec. 28 from 7:00 a.m. until the parade ends at noon. Area businesses and residents will be granted limited access until 8 a.m.

For more information about this event visit the the link here.