Street Vending

Port of San Diego Cracks Down on Street Vendors Along Embarcadero

Beginning May 1, street vendors will need a permit from the Port of San Diego to sell their wares along the Embarcadero

By Allison Ash

Irina Haughton likes to make a habit of walking along San Diego’s Embarcadero but has noticed in the past year or so that it’s getting harder and harder to do.

“You can’t walk," Haughton said. "It’s too crowded."

Haughton said the problem is dozens of street vendors who sell everything from roasted corn to stuffed animals and jewelry.

“It’s way too much,” Haughton said.

The Port of San Diego agrees.  Last week, port commissioners agreed to new rules to regulate the number of street vendors and to limit the places where they’re allowed to set up.

Beginning May 1, vendors will need a permit to sell their wares along the Embarcadero. After receiving that, they must put their names put into a lottery to get one of the 36 spaces reserved for selling merchandise or food. There will be another 41 spaces set aside for expressive uses like religion or politics. The move follows similar efforts in Balboa Park, the Gaslamp Quarter and on the boardwalk of some San Diego beach communities.

“Without the regulation, we did find that vendors were locating all over the place, and it really did obstruct ingress and egress, safe passageway along the area,” said Larry Hofreiter, the Port of San Diego’s director of parks and recreation. 

Hofreiter said the port has fielded complaints about noise, crowds and other issues, prompting it to take action. The goal moving ahead is to create a diverse, entertaining waterfront experience for visitors.

The port has begun handing out flyers to vendors that show the designated spaces and tell them where to apply for permits. Enforcement is set to begin in May.

Most vendors NBC 7 approached on Tuesday didn’t want to talk about the new rules, but one, who would only give his first name, said it will keep some people from making the money they need to support their families. Andrew said he plans to apply for a permit and said he wants to work with the port to create a happy, safe environment.

San Diego Port Police will hire two new community service officers to help enforce the new rules.  Fines for violating the rules start at $250 and go up to $1,000.

