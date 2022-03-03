Porsche SUV Driver Accused of Killing Canadian Couple Walking on Harbor Drive Faces Charges

A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of two counts of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a traffic accident that killed a married couple as they were walking across a Point Loma-area street six weeks ago.

Kevin William Thomer of San Diego was allegedly speeding as he drove west in the 5000 block of North Harbor Drive when his 2021 Porsche Cayenne SUV struck Jerome Zimmer, 71, and his 69-year-old wife, Madelyn, about 6 p.m. Jan. 19, according to the San Diego Harbor Police.

That stretch of road is a few blocks before Harbor Drive terminates to the west at Rosecrans Street on Point Loma, not far from Pizza Nova.

The Zimmers, residents of Alberta, Canada, died at the scene, SDHP Sgt. T.D. De La Pena said. Jerry, as he was known, was the superintendent of the Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools system, which posted about the Zimmers a few days after the deadly crash.

"Jerry had a long career with Catholic schools in both Saskatchewan and Alberta, serving as the superintendent of Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools from 2004-2009," the school system posted. "Let us pray in thanksgiving for the lives of both Jerry and Madelyn, for the consolation of their children and grandchildren, and for all the family and friends who are grieving."



According to the San Diego medical examiner's office, the Zimmers were both walking in the No. 1 (left) lane of Harbor Drive when they were hit. They both sustained multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and died at the scene.

Thomer was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday afternoon.