Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista Prepares to Reopen

A popular attraction in Chula Vista that's home to all kinds of wildlife will reopen its doors Friday after being shut down for months due to the impact of the pandemic.

Living Coast Discovery Center is a nonprofit zoo and aquarium that has a wide variety of wildlife from eagles and hawks, to reptiles and aquarium animals.

The main goal here is to connect the community with coastal wildlife.

Living Coast has been closed for the past couple of months. Now, the center has new safety measures in place and is ready to reopen to the public.

With that, there will be a few changes to the exhibits.

For example, The Shark & Ray Exhibit is open, but you can't touch the rays or the exhibit.

“We are doing a health screening when people arrive. In addition, we’ve increased our cleaning and sanitation. We’re spreading people out by having one-way flow through our exhibits and we’ve closed down any touch exhibits for the time being,” explained Director of Education & Guest Experience, Elizabeth Argyle.

Living Coast Discovery Center also has new hours, at least for now. It is open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Before you visit, it's best to check the attraction's website for updated COVID-19-related information.

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports from the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista as it prepares to reopen.