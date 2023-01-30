Popular Pine Valley Diner Slated to Close, Owners Announce

A mountain-area diner that’s been a popular stop for Pine Valley visitors strolling by for the snow seasons is slated to close early February, the owners announced.

Major’s Diner, which is nestled in the Cleveland National Forest on historic Highway 80, will be shutting down Feb. 5. The comfort foods eatery announced earlier this month on its Facebook page that its owners lost the lease for the restaurant.

NBC 7

“It’s kind of sad,” Major’s Diner owner Debi McNamer told NBC 7. “A lot of tears around here the last couple weekends. It’s hard.”

Adorned with retro décor that’s reminiscent of the 50s and 60s, Major’s Diner serves classic American dishes that include chicken tenders, burgers and most notably, homemade biscuits and gravy. The owner said she’s enjoyed getting to know people from all walks of life at her establishment and seeing them enjoy her eatery’s dishes.

“Last year, we had several people from Russia, Germany, France,” McNamer said. “Our little bitty diner in the middle of nowhere,” she added with a laugh.

The owners are hoping someone will help save their establishment at the last minute. For now, however, Major’s Diner is scheduled to have its last day on Sunday.