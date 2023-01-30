pine valley

Popular Pine Valley Diner Slated to Close, Owners Announce

The restaurant's owner announced they lost the lease for their establishment

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Nicole Gomez

The sign for Pine Valley-based restaurant Major's Diner, as seen on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
NBC 7

A mountain-area diner that’s been a popular stop for Pine Valley visitors strolling by for the snow seasons is slated to close early February, the owners announced.

Major’s Diner, which is nestled in the Cleveland National Forest on historic Highway 80, will be shutting down Feb. 5. The comfort foods eatery announced earlier this month on its Facebook page that its owners lost the lease for the restaurant.

A sign at Major’s Diner reads, “Thanks for the memories! The owners and staff at Major’s Diner would like to say ‘Thank You’ for your patronage and stories of the years you have been coming into this diner (or if it’s your first time). February 5th, 2023 will be our last day open for business. We have lost our lease. It has been a pleasure serving you and getting to know you!”
NBC 7
“It’s kind of sad,” Major’s Diner owner Debi McNamer told NBC 7. “A lot of tears around here the last couple weekends. It’s hard.”

Adorned with retro décor that’s reminiscent of the 50s and 60s, Major’s Diner serves classic American dishes that include chicken tenders, burgers and most notably, homemade biscuits and gravy. The owner said she’s enjoyed getting to know people from all walks of life at her establishment and seeing them enjoy her eatery’s dishes.

“Last year, we had several people from Russia, Germany, France,” McNamer said. “Our little bitty diner in the middle of nowhere,” she added with a laugh.

The owners are hoping someone will help save their establishment at the last minute. For now, however, Major’s Diner is scheduled to have its last day on Sunday.

