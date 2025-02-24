The first mass is just before sunrise every Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Logan Heights.

There are always prayers for Pope Francis included in the weekly celebrations, but Sunday parishioners also reflected on the pontiff’s influence and long-time commitment to spreading hope.

“If you don’t have faith you don’t have anything. And at the end of the day, faith is so important to me because I have a reason to keep on going," said Michelle Corona, who has attended the church since she was a child.

Every week, more than two thousand people come to pray and experience fellowship and ministry on Sunday during five separate mass celebrations.

Father Scott Santarosa has been pastor for almost three years. He said he has always taken his lead from the pope in spreading a message of inclusion.

“His encouragement is to smell like the sheep. [In other words] we get down and dirty with the people, if you will. We roll up our sleeves and get to work. We don’t stay inside the church buildings," Father Santarosa said.

The church building has been a spiritual home for generations of Spanish-speaking Catholics since 1931. It has also been a center for social and economic justice.

“People who are undocumented here are making a discernment of what are they going to continue doing and what they are not. I would say they’re continuing to go to work and come to church because they need it," Father Santarosa said.

The Diocese of San Diego is made up of more than 1.3 million Catholics across San Diego and Imperial counties. Pope Francis has reached many of them since childhood.

Maria del Rosario Garcia has been inspired by a few pontiffs in her life time. She spoke to NBC 7 in Spanish. In an English translation, Garcia said, "They have taught us to love God, and the Virgin of Guadalupe. That’s where our faith comes from. We were born into faith.”