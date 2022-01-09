Poll Shows Surge in COVID-19 Cases Could Bolster Booster Effort

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 54% of vaccinated adults polled said they are more likely to get a COVID-19 booster shot because of the omicron variant.

“I got boosted, I think two weeks before the Christmas holiday season, so it did actually take me a little while to get boosted but I think it was kind of expedited by the oncoming of the omicron variant,” San Diegan Bryce Ramirez said.



According to the poll, 12% of those polled that are unvaccinated said they are more likely to get a booster because of the new variant.

Many San Diegans who are already boosted said the omicron variant would’ve sped up their decision if they weren’t already boosted.

“If I hadn’t already been previously boosted before the omicron variant came out, I definitely would’ve sought out to get boosted as soon as I could and as soon as my six months would’ve been up,” Erin Warren said.

As vaccine manufacturers do research on if more boosters will be needed, local San Diegan doctors weigh in on the possibility.

“I think people have probably heard from the chief for example at Moderna that they are developing, you know, shots against the different versions of the virus that are circulating through the population. So, I could envision that these shots do become more like the sort of annual flu shot,” UC San Diego Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. David Price said.

San Diegans NBC 7 spoke with said they will listen to the best medical advice given to them.

“I’m going to keep getting any booster or any kind of Covid vaccine or Covid shot just to keep my chances of being healthy as high as possible, I don’t want to get sick,” Cameron Love said.