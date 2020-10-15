Poll: Biden Continues to Hold Double-Digit National Lead Over Trump

Joe Biden leads by 11 points nationally in the new poll, which also finds 62 percent of Americans believe the nation is on the wrong track

NBC Universal, Inc.

Less than three weeks before Election Day, Joe Biden maintains a double-digit national lead over President Donald Trump, with 6 in 10 voters saying that the country is on the wrong track and that it is worse off than it was four years ago, NBC News reports.

What's more, a majority of voters say they have major concerns that Trump will divide the country rather than unite it — the largest concern for either presidential candidate.

Those are the results of a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll — conducted after Trump returned to the White House from his hospitalization for the coronavirus — which finds Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points among registered voters, 53 percent to 42 percent.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 303 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Additional Deaths Reported

presidential election Oct 5

Voting Guide 2020: What to Know About the Presidential Election in San Diego County

But the poll also shows how the race could tighten in the final days, especially as Trump returns to the campaign trail.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us