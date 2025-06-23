Iran

Political expert says U.S. entered war with bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites

As the U.S. braces for Iran’s response to the overnight strikes on its three nuclear sites, a local expert explains how the U.S. involvement in the conflict could impact us here at home.

By Jeanette Quezada

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, uncertainty grows here at home.

“We can't tell whether tomorrow things take another direction, and it gets much worse,” Erik Gartzke political science professor at UC San Diego said.

The U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities Saturday night, joining in Israel's effort to destroy Iran's nuclear program.

“If they worked, then Iran doesn't have the physical capabilities to enrich Uranium anymore,” Gartzke said.

The move is the first time the U.S. has attacked Iran and a major escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the attack with a statement on X, which said, in part, “The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences.”

Vice President J.D. Vance said we’re not at war with Iran; we’re at war with its nuclear program. Experts say otherwise.

“We're at war with Iran by international law standards,” Gartzke said.

Gartzke said this could plunge the U.S. into wider conflict in the region.

“One of the things that’s causing a lot of people in the U.S. anxiety in particular a number of supporters for the president is their fear that this is another quagmire that will lead the U.S. into a long-term engagement in the Middle East so that’s another possibility,” Gartzke said.

According to two defense officials and one senior white house official, the next 48 hours are of particular concern. They said it’s unclear if Iran will retaliate overseas, target domestic locations, or both.

In the days before Trump gave the final order for the attack on the nuclear sites, Iran sent a private message to the president that it would respond to such a move by unleashing terrorist attacks on U.S. soil carried out by sleeper cells operating inside the country, according to two U.S. officials and a person with knowledge of the threat.

