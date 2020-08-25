Police Violence Victims to Speak in Support of Bill Aimed to Regulate Use of Force at Protests

Police violence victims will speak Tuesday at a virtual press conference to support Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s bill that aims to create standards for use of force at protests.

Assembly Bill 66 will create standards on when and how law enforcement officers can deploy rubber bullets, pepper spray, beanbag rounds and other weapons that are considered “less lethal.” It would bar officers from using tear gas as a means to control crowds.

The bill comes amid heightened calls for racial justice. Protests nationwide have decried police brutality against marginalized communities. Demands to defund police department increased following the killing of George Floyd.

Leslie Furcron, a 59-year-old grandmother who was injured by a projectile that was deployed by a La Mesa police officer, is slated to speak at Tuesday’s virtual event. She will be joined by Shantania Love of Sacramento and Bradley Steyn of Los Angeles, both of whom have been subjected to police violence.

California senators are expected to vote on AB 66 sometime this week.

The virtual press conference will begin at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom.