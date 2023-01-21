Police Shoot and Kill Armed Man After Short Chase Near Chicano Park: SDSO

Police shot and killed a man who they say took out a handgun after leading officers on a short chase near Chicano Park on Friday.

At around 11:30 p.m. San Diego Police officers conducted a traffic stop at the 1800 block of Logan Avenue. Officers contacted the driver, who is identified as a 37-year-old man. During the traffic stop, he sped away leading police on a short chase for about two blocks. The man came to a stop near the 2000 block of Logan Avenue and exited the vehicle with a handgun, it was then that police shot at the man, San Diego County Sheriff Lt. Chris Steffen said.

The man fell to the ground and officers ordered him to move away from the handgun but did not comply prompting SDPD to use a police K9 to pull him away from the gun, Steffen said. Officers rendered aid to the man who was then taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured. The man has been identified, but his identity is not being released pending family notifications.

Since officers from San Diego police were involved in the shooting, the case will be investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.