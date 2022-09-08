Police Seize Pot, $1.2 Million at City Heights Home

Officers seized more than $1 million in cash along with weapons and a stash of marijuana this week after serving a warrant at the City Heights home of a suspected drug dealer, authorities said Wednesday.

Personnel with the San Diego Police Department served the court order in the 3100 block of 44th Street Tuesday, SDPD public affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.

While searching the residence, which is just south of Monroe Clark Middle School, officers arrested 31-year-old Joshua Santivanez and impounded $1.2 million in currency, a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition and more than three pounds of cannabis and products containing the drug, according to police.

"It is illegal to sell marijuana less than 600 feet from a school campus," Sharki noted.

A recent anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers led investigators to put Santivanez and his home under surveillance, the lieutenant said.