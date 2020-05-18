Police Seek Witnesses, Suspects in Killing of Man in Chula Vista

Chula Vista police are looking for witnesses as they try to determine who killed a man last week in what investigators believe was a gang-related shooting.

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Dan Peak said Frederick Wood, 24, was fatally shot on May 15 on G Street, near 2nd Avenue. Officers were called to the area at around 7:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

When officers got to the scene, they found Wood lying on the street, suffering from gunshot wounds. Wood was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries, Peak confirmed.

Peak said Wood had been shot inside a nearby home. He ran into the street after being wounded and collapsed on the ground.

When officers searched the home where the victim was shot, they found no one inside. Peak said the suspects fled; as of Monday, they remained at large.

The CVPD believes the homicide is likely gang-related but the investigation is ongoing.

Peak said investigators are looking for witnesses and leads on this case. Anyone with information can reach out to San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No further details were released.