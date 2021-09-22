San Ysidro

Police Seek Unidentified Man in San Ysidro Arson Fire

Police said the arsonist set fire to the front doors of Southwestern College Higher Education Center

By City News Service

A search was continuing Wednesday for an arsonist who set fire to a San Ysidro-area college center while an employee was inside.

The arsonist set fire to the front doors of Southwestern College Higher Education Center around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, according to San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring. An employee of the college was inside at the time, but was not injured, he said.

The building at 460 W. San Ysidro Blvd. sustained about $5,000 in damage.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspect arriving in a black four-door Dodge Charger with red racing stripes, red fender hash marks above the front wheel wells and black five-spoke style rims. The suspect was wearing a white baseball hat, black long-sleeved shirt, dark jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6240 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to a $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

