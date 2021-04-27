cold case

Police Seek Tips on Shooting Death in Scripps Ranch Nearly 30 Years Ago

Investigators determined the victim was taking out the trash and may have witnessed his vehicle being burglarized before he was shot

By City News Service

An undated image of Joseph William Bonno, who was fatally shot on Nov. 17, 1992.
San Diego Police Department

Authorities reached out to the public on Tuesday for help in identifying a gunman who killed a 24-year-old man outside a Scripps Ranch apartment complex nearly three decades ago.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 1992, officers responding to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Scripps Ranch Boulevard, north of Mira Mesa Boulevard, found 24-year-old Joseph William Bonno on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to San Diego police.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

San Diego News

More on what's happening locally.

arraignment 3 hours ago

San Diego Gaslamp Shooting Suspect to Face Judge for Separate, Unrelated Charge

recall election 14 hours ago

Total Recall for Newsom? Not So Fast, Say Skeptics

Bonno was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Bonno, who lived in the nearby apartment complex, was taking out the trash and may have witnessed his vehicle being burglarized before he was shot.

Witnesses reported seeing a small, dark-colored coupe driving through the parking lot just before and after the shooting. The vehicle was believed to be a late 1980s, two-door Toyota Celica that was a shiny black color. The vehicle was lowered, had fender flares, chrome rims and a modified muffler, which made the vehicle sound louder.

A driver and passenger were seen in the fleeing vehicle. They were both described as men in their late teens with black, spiked hair.

Anyone with information on the shooting death or the location of the suspects was asked to call the SDPD's homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

cold caseSan DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentshootingScripps Ranch
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us