Police Seek Tips on Armed Robber Who Shot Man in Leg in Hillcrest Area

Authorities need help in identifying a man suspected of shooting a 31-year-old man in the leg during a robbery in the Hillcrest neighborhood nearly three weeks ago.

The robbery happened about 12:25 a.m. on June 25 in the 3700 block of Sixth Avenue, according to San Diego police.

While the victim, identified as Jack Castillo, was talking on his cell phone, a man came up from behind him and demanded a small fanny pack he was carrying, police said.

“I fell to the floor. He wrestled a fanny pack off me. He got my passport, my green card, my air pods, my house keys, my work keys, everything,” Castillo told NBC 7.

Castillo refused and the suspect shot him in the leg, took the fanny pack, and ran northbound on Sixth.

The thief may have also fled in a dark-colored vehicle similar to a Toyota Corolla.

Because the shooter was wearing a facemask it may be hard to identify him.

"It’s making not only this investigation very difficult; it makes all our investigations difficult because the identity is concealed," said San Diego Police Department Sgt. Erich Bennett.

Castillo was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a logo on the front, gray sweatpants, white socks, and dark sandals.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the identity of the suspect was urged to call SDPD at 619-692-4834 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.