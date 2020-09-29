Police Seek Tips in Deadly Stabbing at Charles Lewis III Memorial Park

Authorities are seeking help to find an assailant who fatally stabbed a 31-year-old man in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood near City Heights just over three months ago.

Leah Capaal Worley was found with stab wounds at the Charles Lewis III Memorial Park on the evening of June 25, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

Medics transported the man to the hospital in critical condition where he underwent emergency surgery but he did not survive, SDPD said.

Police believed that Worley was stabbed about a half-mile away and then drove himself to the park where he was found by police.

Early in the investigation, police said it appeared Worley may have approached another man as if he knew him, and the two got close to each other as if they were chest-bumping, SDPD said. But when one man stepped back, he had stab wounds.

At the time, SDPD said the suspect took off through the park. A detailed description of the man was not available but SDPD said he was wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the slaying was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

The park was established in 2015, named after the late San Diego city councilmember who was a strong advocate for the community where the park now sits.