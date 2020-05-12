Police Seek Tips in City Heights Hit-and-Run That Left Man Seriously Hurt

San Diego police are seeking tips that could lead them to the driver responsible for striking a 56-year-old man with an SUV in City Heights, leaving him with life-threatening injuries before taking off.

San Diego police said the hit-and-run was reported just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Copeland Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard. There, the victim was crossing a marked crosswalk when the driver failed to stop for a red light and struck the man.

The driver took off westbound toward Interstate 15, authorities said. The victim was taken to an area hospital with several injuries that included a collapsed lung, brain bleed and several rib fractures.

Police are looking for a white, older model Ford Expedition in connection to the incident.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the vehicle involved in the crash, which was taken from a nearby business. It showed the vehicle was missing its passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is encouraged to contact San Diego police at 858-573-5054. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.