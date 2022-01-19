shooting

Police Seek Public's Help Locating Suspect in Sunset Cliffs Murder

By City News Service

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in a murder that occurred near Sunset Cliffs last summer.

Akili Cobbs, 34, was found with multiple gunshot wounds after officers heard cries for help in the 4500 block of Ladera Street around 11:30 p.m. on June 27, according to the San Diego Police Department.


Paramedics pronounced Cobbs dead at the scene.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing between 5- feet-6 and 5-feet-8 inches tall. He was seen fleeing Ladera Street in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the case can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

