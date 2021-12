The San Diego Police Department have found 63-year-old Hedolberto Muniz who went missing Saturday.

Hedolberto Muniz was last seen at around 8 a.m. Saturday near 58th Street and University Avenue.

SDPD was asking the public for help in finding Muniz, who has dementia.

Update (4:00 p.m.): Hedilberto has been found. Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out for him. https://t.co/IJ9D4Mm9Rf — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 12, 2021

Police provided no immediate information about how or where he was located.