Police Seek Help Finding Missing At-Risk Teen

The San Diego Police Department is asking for help to locate a teenager who ran away from home and is considered at risk due to health conditions.

Jeremy Sanchez, 17, was last seen by his mother on Sunday evening and was reported as a runaway, SDPD said.

Police are seeking assistance because Sanchez is considered at risk. He has vision damage, hearing loss and active Tuberculosis. SDPD said Sanchez takes medication daily but didn't have any with him when he left home.

Sanchez is 6 foot 1 and weighs about 146 pounds. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and Jordan shoes in white, red and black.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or 911. During weekday business hours, tipsters can call SDPD's Missing Person's Unit at (619) 531-2277 and reference case #20-4000740.