SDPD

Police Seek Help Finding Missing At-Risk Teen

By Christina Bravo

photo of a missing teen
SDPD

The San Diego Police Department is asking for help to locate a teenager who ran away from home and is considered at risk due to health conditions.

Jeremy Sanchez, 17, was last seen by his mother on Sunday evening and was reported as a runaway, SDPD said.

Police are seeking assistance because Sanchez is considered at risk. He has vision damage, hearing loss and active Tuberculosis. SDPD said Sanchez takes medication daily but didn't have any with him when he left home.

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Cases Rate Steady But No Word From State on Reopenings

Sanchez is 6 foot 1 and weighs about 146 pounds. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and Jordan shoes in white, red and black.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or 911. During weekday business hours, tipsters can call SDPD's Missing Person's Unit at (619) 531-2277 and reference case #20-4000740.

This article tagged under:

SDPDmissing person
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us