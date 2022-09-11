Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot 16-Year-Old in Mission Bay

San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old in Mission Bay Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight during an alcohol-filled teen party, police said. Investigators said someone fired three shots hitting a 16-year-old in the arm. After the shooting, everyone ran and left the area, police said.

"When the shots rang out, all the people at the party started to run and the suspect fled the area. We're investigating now to try and find out who that person is," said SDPD Lt. Ken Impellizeri.

The teen was taken to a hospital where they are expected to be ok, police said.

No other information was available.

