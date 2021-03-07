Police Searching for Suspect Who Attempted to Kidnap 13-Year-Old Girl in Vista

San Diego Sherriff's Department is looking for a man who attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she stood in front of an ice cream shop in Vista, SDSO said.

At around 8:30 p.m. Saturday the teen was standing in front of the Water Shack ice cream shop located at 807 North Santa Fe Ave when the suspect approached her, SDSO said.

"After repeatedly attempting to coax the victim to come with him, the unknown suspect reached out and grabbed her by the sweater," SDSO said.

The victim was able to escape and run inside the business where her older brother was waiting.

SDSO said the suspect then fled on a "razor" type scooter and was last seen traveling west bound on West Connecticut Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

The victim described the suspect as a white male adult, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with a light complexion and thin build. He is described as approximately thirty year old and was seen wearing a dark colored beanie, a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and colored pants.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.