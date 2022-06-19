Kearny Mesa

Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of 60-Year-Old Man in Kearny Mesa

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred during a fight Sunday morning near a karaoke bar in Kearny Mesa, San Diego Police said.

Police received a call at around 12:22 a.m. of reports of a man stabbed in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Convoy Street. Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victim is not being identified at this time pending family notification, but police described him as a 60-year-old.

During the investigation, police determined that the victim and the suspect were part of the same group of people who went to a restaurant/ bar at the location. During their time there, a fight broke out between the suspect and victim, when the suspect then fatally stabbed the 60-year-old.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect is described as a man possibly in his 30s.

San Diego Police Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.  

Local

Politically Speaking Jun 17

On Politically Speaking This Week: Relief on Gas Prices, Plan for Safer Schools in San Diego and More

MLB 16 hours ago

Rocky Mountain Low … Long Ball Dooms Padres Again at Coors Field

No other information is available.

This article tagged under:

Kearny MesaFatal Stabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us