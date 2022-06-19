Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of 60-Year-Old Man in Kearny Mesa

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred during a fight Sunday morning near a karaoke bar in Kearny Mesa, San Diego Police said.

Police received a call at around 12:22 a.m. of reports of a man stabbed in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Convoy Street. Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victim is not being identified at this time pending family notification, but police described him as a 60-year-old.

During the investigation, police determined that the victim and the suspect were part of the same group of people who went to a restaurant/ bar at the location. During their time there, a fight broke out between the suspect and victim, when the suspect then fatally stabbed the 60-year-old.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect is described as a man possibly in his 30s.

San Diego Police Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information is available.