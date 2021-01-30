Police Searching for Missing Runner at Mission Trails

The San Diego Police Department was asking for the public's help Saturday to find a 21-year-old man who was last seen Friday at Mission Trails, where he went for a run.

Max Lenail was described as a white male, 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing bright orange running shorts and a grey tank top.

Max Lenail (21) was last seen yesterday (01/29/2021) at Mission Trails where he went for run. He has not been seen since. We are asking for the public's help in trying to find him. If you have any information please call us at (619)531-2000 and reference case 21-500097. pic.twitter.com/Xj8zkNz3ic — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 30, 2021

Mission Trails Regional Park has 60 miles of trails and is centrally located, only eight miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

"He has not been seen since," police said. "We are asking for the public's help in trying to find him."

Volunteers with the San Diego Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue are helping in locating Lenail along with Park Rangers, SDSO said.

Anyone with information about Lenail's whereabouts was asked to call 619-531-2000.