Police Searching for Missing Runner at Mission Trails

By NBC 7 Staff and City News Service

SDPD Twitter

The San Diego Police Department was asking for the public's help Saturday to find a 21-year-old man who was last seen Friday at Mission Trails, where he went for a run.

Max Lenail was described as a white male, 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing bright orange running shorts and a grey tank top.

Mission Trails Regional Park has 60 miles of trails and is centrally located, only eight miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

"He has not been seen since," police said. "We are asking for the public's help in trying to find him."

Volunteers with the San Diego Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue are helping in locating Lenail along with Park Rangers, SDSO said.

Anyone with information about Lenail's whereabouts was asked to call 619-531-2000.

